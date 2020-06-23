Active coronavirus cases continue to fall in state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of people hospitaized with COVID-19 illnesses remained the same Tuesday, but the number of active cases in South Dakota fell to 773 — that is down 35 in one day, according to the state health department's daily report.

There were only 27 new cases reported Tuesday. That number is lower than the report from the weekend, which is typically reduced.

Pennington County added four cases on Tuesday's report. That makes the total number of positive tests in the county 466 with 143 of those listed as active. There were 151 tests performed in Pennington County for Tuesday's report.

Oglala-Lakota added three new cases on 48 tests. Lawrence (24 tests), Meade (17 tests), Custer (22 tests) and Fall River (17 tests) all reported no new cases Tuesday.

The state now has 6,353 total positive tests. There were two new deaths reported Tuesday, including one more Pennington County resident. The number of people hospitalized stayed at 88 with 43 of those in the Monument Health system.

Other new cases Tuesday included four in Clay County, three in Minnehaha and two in Brookings and Lincoln counties. Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Corson, Edmunds, Hughes, Lake, Lyman, and Tripp counties each added one new case.

There were a total of 653 tests completed in South Dakota Monday for Tuesday's report.