A local activist group will be downtown Wednesday to talk about proposed changes to Pennington County's hard-rock mining ordinance.
The Citizens Demanding Increased Protections For Clean Water in the County issued a news release saying it will be at the corner of Sixth and Main streets from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The group said it will "provide information and engage citizens in dialogue about needed amendments to the draft hard-rock mining ordinance before the Pennington County Board of Commissioners."
"These advocates assert that the ordinance as drafted will fail to protect Rapid City’s water supply from effects of har- rock mining in a number of important ways," the release says.
The Pennington County Board of Commissioners has been accepting public comments on a draft of Zoning Ordinance Section 321 – Hard Rock Mining Operations. The draft can be found at pennco.org under the Departments/Planning tab.
The public comment period opened July 8 and will continue through Oct. 6. Comments may be submitted utilizing the form provided or by emailing directly to pcboc@pennco.org.
After the comment period closes, members of the county's planning and legal staffs will review the comments and may incorporate changes proposed by the public. Eventually, public hearings on the draft ordinance will be scheduled.