Activity center, Monument dispute their land violates Department of Interior conditions

Monument Health and Canyon Lake Activity Center do not believe their organizations violate requirements for use of land described in a resolution the Rapid City Council is considering.
Canyon Lake Activity Center Director Michael Garfield was surprised to learn about the history of the three parcels of land that could be reverted to the Department of the Interior but supports the resolution from Native Americans that seeks a land swap for property that includes his popular west side facility.
“We disagree we’re out of compliance, so I think for us if the city weren’t able to get something negotiated, I don’t know what we would do legally or what our alternatives would be,” he said. “I’m hopeful the city can come to an agreement with the tribes and Department of the Interior. I don’t think anybody wants to see this go and get ugly or start evicting businesses after they’ve been here for decades.”
Monument Health’s Behavioral Center, Canyon Lake Activity Center and the Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village Retirement Community sit on the parcels targeted by a group that claims it could be returned to the Department of the Interior for violating use requirements in a 1948 statute.
Garfield has been the Canyon Lake Activity Center director for about six years. He said from his perspective, the center does engage its almost 1,000 members in educational purpose, although it’s not all the center does.
He said there are creative writing classes, political forums and seminars on finance, Medicare and health care, and other activities for its members.
Karen McGregor, president of the Canyon Lake Activity Center Board of Directors and longtime Pennington County resident, said Monday the board will have a meeting Thursday to discuss the land swap.
McGregor said when the school district transferred a quick claim deed to the center, it appears the Department of the Interior believed the educational requirements had been met.
“I guess we thought we were (in compliance with requirements), but if the Department of the Interior doesn’t believe that, we certainly have something that needs to be settled,” she said.
Michael Diedrich, vice president of Government Affairs for Monument Health and state representative, sent a letter to Mayor Steve Allender dated Oct. 26 stating the resolution is “inaccurate” that the land is in violation of restriction use.
“This assertion is completely inconsistent with the long standing position of the federal government and the plain language of the deed restrictions,” Diedrich wrote. “Since at least 1951, the federal government has recognized that the use of this parcel of land as a hospital is entirely consistent with the restrictions contained in the deed.”
The Behavioral Health Center has cared for 1,902 patients since Jan. 1 of this year. It helps those in danger of suicide or those suffering from serious mental health problems. The average stay is about three to five days for adults and five to seven days for teens.
He wrote that the change of view in a letter from the Regional Director of the Great Plains Regional office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs “cannot alter the long standing view of the Department of the Interior” as shown in previous correspondence.
Westhills Village CEO Daryl Reinicke did not respond to the Journal’s multiple requests for comment.
Garfield said this resolution is the first step in the healing process and hopes the city and the Native American community can come to a mutual agreement beneficial for everyone.
“When you’re talking about the healing process, it doesn’t happen right away,” he said. “I think being able to find some type of agreement would go a long way, but I think it’s just a building block."
