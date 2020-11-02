Activity center, Monument dispute their land violates Department of Interior conditions

Monument Health and Canyon Lake Activity Center do not believe their organizations violate requirements for use of land described in a resolution the Rapid City Council is considering.

Canyon Lake Activity Center Director Michael Garfield was surprised to learn about the history of the three parcels of land that could be reverted to the Department of the Interior but supports the resolution from Native Americans that seeks a land swap for property that includes his popular west side facility.

“We disagree we’re out of compliance, so I think for us if the city weren’t able to get something negotiated, I don’t know what we would do legally or what our alternatives would be,” he said. “I’m hopeful the city can come to an agreement with the tribes and Department of the Interior. I don’t think anybody wants to see this go and get ugly or start evicting businesses after they’ve been here for decades.”

Monument Health’s Behavioral Center, Canyon Lake Activity Center and the Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village Retirement Community sit on the parcels targeted by a group that claims it could be returned to the Department of the Interior for violating use requirements in a 1948 statute.