Adams House known for paranormal presence

Tickets for a paranormal investigation at the Adams House are sold out for 2020, but psychic readings in the gentlemen's smoking room are still available.

The historic Queen Anne-style Adams House was built in 1892 and has oak interiors, hand-painted canvas wall coverings, stained-glass windows and fairly modern plumbing. However, around Halloween, it's known for its paranormal presence.

Black Hills Paranormal Investigations leads 90-minute investigative tours of groups of people year after year. People are able to use EMF readers and the team's recorders to conduct their own investigations.

LeAnn Harlan, an investigator with the group, said the Adams House tours was really her first investigation assignment and over the years has learned not every tour will be the same.

"It's kind of funny because we're there for 4-5 hours and it's not...spirits there seem to be not unlike people," Harlan said. "We've found, we preface this every place we go, we cannot make things happen just because we ask."

She said sometimes the spirits will be rather active and responsive and other times they won't. However, when there are people in a group tour that are interested and participate, things start to happen.