Adams House known for paranormal presence

Tickets for a paranormal investigation at the Adams House are sold out for 2020, but psychic readings in the gentlemen's smoking room are still available.
The historic Queen Anne-style Adams House was built in 1892 and has oak interiors, hand-painted canvas wall coverings, stained-glass windows and fairly modern plumbing. However, around Halloween, it's known for its paranormal presence.
Black Hills Paranormal Investigations leads 90-minute investigative tours of groups of people year after year. People are able to use EMF readers and the team's recorders to conduct their own investigations.
LeAnn Harlan, an investigator with the group, said the Adams House tours was really her first investigation assignment and over the years has learned not every tour will be the same.
"It's kind of funny because we're there for 4-5 hours and it's not...spirits there seem to be not unlike people," Harlan said. "We've found, we preface this every place we go, we cannot make things happen just because we ask."
She said sometimes the spirits will be rather active and responsive and other times they won't. However, when there are people in a group tour that are interested and participate, things start to happen.
Harlan said it's called the Adams House because the Adams family was the last family to live in the house. In the 1920s and 30s, W.E. Adams lived in the house with his two wives. After he and one of his wives died, his surviving wife Mary Adams left the house and wouldn't not stay in it when she came back to check on the property.
"Reportedly, they said she would say the house is haunted," she said. "We're not sure if it's because she believed the house was haunted or if she wanted to discourage people getting into the house."
The house stood empty for more than 50 years. It was later purchased by the Deadwood Historic Commission in 1992 and restored as a house museum in 2000.
Tickets for the readings are $20. People must be 18 years or older to participate. It is limited to six people per session. The 7:30 and 9 p.m. sessions are sold out.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.