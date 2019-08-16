During the early 1970s, Stan Adelstein was worried he might lose the company his father had built.
Northwestern Engineering had grown too large for its own good. It was racking up cost overruns on construction jobs spread across several Western states, and the losses were mounting. The company's near-failure dragged Adelstein so far into despair that he contemplated suicide.
The steps he took to save and transform the company are revealed in a new biography written by local historian Eric Steven Zimmer. The book, which was commissioned by Adelstein and published by Vantage Point Historical Services, is titled “The Question is ‘Why?’ Stanford M. Adelstein: A Jewish Life in South Dakota.” The book’s release will be celebrated Saturday with events from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mitzi’s Books and from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Journey Museum & Learning Center.
Adelstein, 87, is a longtime Rapid City businessman, philanthropist and Republican politico. For those who know him only by those labels, the book is full of revelations. It traces the journey undertaken by Adelstein’s ancestors to escape persecution in Russia and eastern Europe; the building of the Northwestern Engineering empire by Adelstein’s father, Morris; Adelstein’s own ascendance to the leadership of the company; his family life and his involvement in international Jewish activism; and his activities as a political operative and legislator, alongside politicians stretching from 1960s governor Archie Gubbrud to current U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds.
A central theme of the book and the inspiration for the title is Adelstein’s commitment to Judaism and his proud acceptance of the label “that Jew from South Dakota.” Adelstein traveled to Israel in 1965 and met many Israelis who asked him where South Dakota was. Then he met former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, who said to Adelstein, “I know where, but the question is not where, it is ‘why?’” That question inspired Adelstein to pursue a life of purpose, grounded in his Jewish values.
Yet, as the following book excerpt reveals, Adelstein’s life of success and service was nearly derailed in the 1970s when his company — known as NWE, which was then primarily involved in engineering and construction and is now in real estate and property management — stretched itself too thin. (In keeping with the book's formatting, italicized portions of the excerpt denote Adelstein’s own words.)
As NWE struggled to wrap up the big, problem jobs in New Mexico, Colorado, and elsewhere in 1969, Stan and the board decided that as jobs were completed, NWE would move equipment to Denver, where Stan would organize a massive equipment auction to raise the capital the company would need to recoup its losses, repay its lenders, and position itself for the future.
While the company wound down its projects and prepared its equipment for auction, Stan saw a devastating scenario unfolding before him: if NWE could make it through to 1971, it had a chance to rebuild. If not, the company — his family’s company — would fail.
Then, the plan hit a serious snag. “Because we were so far under on so many projects, I was struggling to get our bank to extend our line of credit for the season stretching from May 1969 to May 1970. If we couldn’t get the cash to get through that year, we would lose everything. So, I did something that was very out of line with my previous behavior: I deliberately exaggerated both the percentage of completion and the estimated profit on some of our projects. In other words, I cooked the books to secure enough credit for us to survive. It was a huge, terrible gamble that I never made before or since.”
Everything seemed fine through 1970, and by fall “most of our highway construction outside South Dakota had been finished,” Stan recalled. “But the company was low on cash, and we were in danger of falling behind on some of our payments for the first time ever — we even started rationing payments from state highway departments as they came in.” Then, the unthinkable happened: a brutal winter kicked off 1971, stalling projects and threatening to push NWE beyond its already overstretched limits.
These were the most desperate days of Stan Adelstein’s life. “I vividly remember standing in my living room in Rapid City, facing the west wall of my house. As the disastrous numbers from these bad jobs trickled in week after week, I started to see only one way out: a couple of years earlier I had taken out a $2 million life insurance policy, and since it had been in effect for the requisite two years, I knew that it would have paid out regardless of the reason for my death. So I stood there, seriously contemplating suicide, knowing that my family could pay off NWE’s debts with that policy.”
The company’s fate — and, potentially, Stan’s — rested on the outcome of NWE’s equipment auction. Northwestern had contacted the Forke Brothers auctioneers out of Omaha, Nebraska, to organize the sale. They had an excellent reputation — “everyone knew their auctions were absolute; they often had great bargains for buyers, and they were very honest. Forke was known to actually end auctions in process if they suspected a seller was back-buying items in an attempt to inflate prices.” Buyers were also attracted to this sale because “we had a reputation for taking good care of our iron.” Altogether, Stan and the board expected a good turnout. Plus, “we knew we just needed two serious contenders to show up, so they could bid against one another and make for a strong sale.” Everything looked good, so Northwestern asked the Forke Brothers to set an auction date for the following April, and over the winter made plans to fill a 20-acre lot near Denver with heavy equipment.
Then, “just two days before the auction date, a huge blizzard blew in,” Adelstein recalled. “I was stuck in Rapid City, and by the morning of the day before the auction, the authorities closed Stapleton Airport and issued a no-travel advisory for the highways.” Nervous that bad weather might spell the end for NWE, Stan called the auctioneers and asked if they should reschedule. “They told me they were booked until June,” and strongly recommended that the auction move forward despite the weather. “As I hung up the phone, I really struggled with the decision. A three-month delay would force us into bankruptcy — or worse. And we had mapped out a strong future for NWE. We had plenty of resources, experience, and incredible personnel in Rapid City. I knew I couldn’t let this take us out, so I called back and told Forke to go forward as planned.”
When the auction started the next day, Stan sat nervously next to his phone, waiting for updates. “It turned out that I had forgotten one of the most obvious things about this sale: the resourcefulness of contractors. Everyone knew that the poor weather might limit turnout, which could in turn give them an advantage at the sale. Frankly, if I had been in their position instead of my own, I would have found a way to get there, too. And they did. One contractor flew to Laramie, Wyoming, where the weather was still good enough to land, jumped into a dump truck his company was using for a highway project, and drove to Denver for the auction. Another made it to Fort Collins and took a Caterpillar road grader.”
In the end, hundreds of bidders arrived, and the sale was a huge success. All day long Stan took calls as sale after sale rolled in. At the end of the auction, he tallied up the total: “We had hoped for a sale of $2.5 million to $3 million, tops, all we needed to get back in the black. But the list in my hand showed that we had exceeded expectations on almost everything, and the total sale was over $4 million!”
This auction saved NWE. It also allowed Stan and the board to pursue the company’s new strategic plan: moving away from its bid-big, multistate strategy. Going forward, NWE would contain its work to South Dakota and the surrounding region.