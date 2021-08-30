Adelstein donates $100 gift cards for Thursday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Ninety Black Hills residents have the chance to earn $100 for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday.
Former State Sen. Stanford Adelstein is donating 90, $100 Visa gift cards to people for receiving a shot in honor of his 90th birthday. He reached out to Black Hills Area Community Foundation, which connects philanthropists with causes they want to partner with and support, to get an event set up, BHACF Donor Relations Manager Chris Huber said Monday.
BHACF partnered with Monument Health to set up a vaccination clinic for Sept. 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Lacroix Hall in The Monument.
“My hope is that this vaccination clinic will save lives,” Adelstein said in a press release. “In the Jewish faith we believe ‘to save a single life, is to save the world entire.'”
Huber said Adelstein contacted BHACF and said he wanted to help incentivize people to get vaccinated after reading media reports about a study from the University of California Los Angeles that found 34% of vaccine hesitant people would be incentivized to get the shot for $100.
From there, BHACF took his donation, bought the gift cards and organized the clinic.
While there will only be 90 gift cards available, a total of 150 vaccines will be available, so even after the gift cards run out there’s still a chance to get vaccinated, Huber said. The gift cards are available on a first-come, first served basis, and no appointment is necessary for the clinic.
Attendees will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because organizers wanted to make the process as easy as possible, and a one-shot vaccine does not necessitate a follow-up clinic.
Monument Health will be checking to make sure that the only participants to receive a shot and gift card have yet to be vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended for people 18 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a place with someone so generous like Adelstein and to have a healthcare provider that’s able to do a one-off vaccine clinic like this,” Huber told the Journal Monday.
Huber said BHACF has fielded over 20 calls about the clinic already and that they hope to have a good turnout.
In Pennington County, 44,660 people have been vaccinated according to the South Dakota Department of Health, which is around 40% of the county’s population. Statewide, 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. Health officials say 70% of a population needs to be vaccinated to slow the spread of disease.
The state is currently experiencing another surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, and the test positivity rate for Pennington County is currently 29.3%. A “normal” test positivity rate is around 5%.