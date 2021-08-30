Adelstein donates $100 gift cards for Thursday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Ninety Black Hills residents have the chance to earn $100 for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday.

Former State Sen. Stanford Adelstein is donating 90, $100 Visa gift cards to people for receiving a shot in honor of his 90th birthday. He reached out to Black Hills Area Community Foundation, which connects philanthropists with causes they want to partner with and support, to get an event set up, BHACF Donor Relations Manager Chris Huber said Monday.

BHACF partnered with Monument Health to set up a vaccination clinic for Sept. 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Lacroix Hall in The Monument.

“My hope is that this vaccination clinic will save lives,” Adelstein said in a press release. “In the Jewish faith we believe ‘to save a single life, is to save the world entire.'”

Huber said Adelstein contacted BHACF and said he wanted to help incentivize people to get vaccinated after reading media reports about a study from the University of California Los Angeles that found 34% of vaccine hesitant people would be incentivized to get the shot for $100.

From there, BHACF took his donation, bought the gift cards and organized the clinic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}