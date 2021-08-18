Adelstein to donate $100 gift cards to first-time COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Stanford Adelstein will celebrate his 90th birthday by sponsoring 90 $100 gift cards for people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Monument Health.
The vaccine incentive clinic will take place Thursday, Sept. 2, in the Monument's LaCroix Hall from 3-8 p.m.
Stan Adelstein is the founding board member for the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and has served on numerous nonprofit and business boards in the Black Hills. He also is a former state lawmaker.
For more information call Liz Hamburg, CEO, or Chris Huber, Donor Relations Manager, at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation office at (605) 718-0112 or (605) 431-9876.