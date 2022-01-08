Adult reading groups hatch ideas, friendships

When Jules Kittelson talks about the reading group Chapter Chat at the Rapid City Public Library, she characterizes it as “a group coming together to talk about a shared love.”

She elaborated before a recent meeting of the group.

“Even though we have different genres that we prefer, we all love reading,” said Kittelson, library associate for the Rapid City Public Library and one of the leaders of Chapter Chat. “We all share that experience … It’s great to set aside your troubles for a while, and open a book and get a window into somebody else’s world.

The group generally meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Rapid City Public Library.

“We have a mix of fiction and nonfiction,” she said. “We try to do different genres ... published in the last five years.”

Kittelson explained that a goal was to choose books that might be new for some readers.

Chapter Chat is one of a cluster of reading groups in the area's libraries, including two connected to the Sturgis Public Library: Books on Tap and Armchair Travelers.

The next book up for conversation in Chapter Chat is “Winter Counts” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, an enrolled citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation. It’s scheduled for discussion at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.

“It’s got kind of a local focus, which is great,” Kittelson said.

Kittelson said participants might recognize common experiences, or experiences of family members, in the reading. Those recognitions did, in fact, occur during a recent gathering of Chapter Chat, as Tara Westover’s 2018 memoir “Educated” was discussed.

Westover’s book depicts her upbringing in a survivalist family before she entered college and then graduate school. At least one of the participants recalled encountering someone who'd experienced similar events, and the discussion weaved thoughtfully between the text and the readers' own lives.

Kittelson said the structure of Chapter Chat is “fairly laid back,” without a great deal of directed discussion. On the evening when “Educated” was discussed, Kittelson began with some reflections about the book, but then the participants eagerly took up the talking.

“You don’t have to like the book, and you don’t have to finish the book,” Kittelson said. “Some people will read a couple of chapters and say ‘It’s not my cup of tea,’ and we’re thrilled to have them too, to hear their perspectives. Sometimes it’s even more interesting to hear people talk about why they don’t like a book.”

Kittelson said people tend to read in different formats, including audio books and ebooks, as well as hard-copy. She said library staff members order copies in various formats before the session.

“I like getting everyone’s perspective,” Kittelson said. “I also like getting their book recommendations. Some of them will read genres that I don’t necessarily go for and say, ‘This was spectacular.’ Then I’ll go try it out and love it and I’ve discovered a new author or genre that’s really great.”

After the discussion of Westover’s book, some participants lingered in the library and talked about the book group. Denise Oen has come to the sessions four times.

“COVID hit, and the ability to sit and talk about important and interesting things was not the same, so I’ve been craving this,” said Oen.

She said she first came four months ago, and she’s noticed participation growing with each month.

Carol Merwin, also talking after the session on “Educated,” said she’d attended for the first time. She’d read “Educated” and was curious to hear other people’s thoughts. She also liked the way the discussion was structured – including the way the chairs were arranged in a circle upstairs in the library.

“I think circles are really important,” Merwin said, noting how people’s body language and facial expressions can change when people move from behind desks. It’s something she noticed, she explained, when she was teaching in California.

People seeking more information about Chapter Chat can call the Rapid City Public Library at 605-394-6139.

Another reading group that’s meeting in the area is called “Books on Tap,” at the Sturgis Public Library. Sierra Frazier-Riggs, adult and youth services librarian, leads the group, which is theme-based. So, readers come to the meetings having read books on their own that connect, even indirectly, to a chosen theme each month.

The format, as Frazier-Riggs explained it, gives readers a chance to talk about their favorite books in potentially new contexts.

“We all have something to say about different types of books we like,” she said.

Frazier-Riggs said gatherings such as these can be helpful for adults, particularly if they sometimes find themselves to be shy or reluctant to meet with others. She described herself as introverted.

“When I go to Books on Tap, I get nervous,” she said. “But as soon as I start talking, I break out of my shell. I feel like my energy helps play up everybody else’s energy. I think that type of setting helps adults in general.”

Books on Tap generally meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month – the same time as the Rapid City Public Library’s group. The meeting sites vary.

“Our newsletter always has the theme and the date and the location,” Frazier-Riggs said. It’s available online through the library’s blog page and the city website, and it’s also available in hard copy.

People seeking more information may call the Sturgis Public Library at 605-347-2624.

The reading group Armchair Travelers meets in the Sturgis Public Library, at noon on the first Thursday of each month except in August.

"Armchair Travelers is an open book club," said Dorothy Pulscher, the club's coordinator, in an email. "Any interested reader can submit a report either in person at the regular monthly meeting of the group or by email to me."

The reports describe the books readers have read on chosen topics.

Pulscher, a member of the Sturgis Area Arts Council Board, said the report is forwarded to the rest of the group. She noted that topics or authors are selected for each month, and she said Francie Ruebel-Alberts, another member of the Sturgis Area Arts Council Board, "researches and compiles lists of possible selections for the group."

Pulscher added, "We chose this format as we wanted any interested person to be able to afford to participate and not be required to purchase books. To join one has only to indicate an interest and submit an email address."

Those interested may contact Pulscher at dapulscher@gmail.com.

