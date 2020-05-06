Advisory committee seeking more input

Last month the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors tabled the idea of dropping the football classifications from seven to five, lateraling the idea back to the SDHSAA Football Advisory Committee to come up with a little better plan.
On Wednesday, the advisory committee punted again.
Instead of coming up with that said plan, the advisory committee voted 6-0 to seek more input from coaches and athletic directors in an effort to come out for yet another new plan in 2021. Officials look to up the new advisory committee to 15 to 18 members.
Initially, the committee sent a plan to drop to five classifications with the state’s nine largest schools, along with Sioux Falls O’Gorman as the largest class. The next 16 schools would be in 11A, followed by the rest of the 11-man schools in B. The nine-man schools would then be split into two classes.
Coaches and administrators are far from coming up with a plan, especially in the 9-man ranks, which appear to not want to go from three classes to two.
A recent survey of 9-man coaches organized by Avon football coach and superintendent Tom Culver showed that coaches opposed decreasing nine-man classes by a 61-3 margin, as did a majority of the 9-man athletic directors.
Another topic Wednesday was whether the state should look solely at enrollment numbers (average daily membership).
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand asked during the teleconference who was still in favor of seven classes and none of the six committee members raised their hands.
The current advisory committee includes: 9-man coach representative, Byron Pudwill, Bon Homme; 11A & B coach representative, Matthew Luze, Lennox; AAA/AA coach representative, Kim Nelson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; athletic director, representative, Brent DeBoer, Tea Area; principal/superintendent representative, George Seiler, Redfield; official representative, Andy Deinert, Mitchell and Native American representative, Zeke Prado, Lower Brule.
Free fishing and park entrance for Mother's Day
South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is offering free fishing and park entrance Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“Now more than ever, families and moms need to be celebrated,” said Parks Division Director Scott Simpson. “We are encouraging families to go out and spend a special day at their local parks, lakes and fishing spots. These activities can be done while social distancing and are a great way to make memories, have fun, and get a little bit of normal back into our lives.”
The free fishing and parks entrance fee does not include camping fees. Families wanting to camp in a state park or recreation area can visit Campsd.com for campsite availability.
