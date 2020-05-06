Advisory committee seeking more input

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last month the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors tabled the idea of dropping the football classifications from seven to five, lateraling the idea back to the SDHSAA Football Advisory Committee to come up with a little better plan.

On Wednesday, the advisory committee punted again.

Instead of coming up with that said plan, the advisory committee voted 6-0 to seek more input from coaches and athletic directors in an effort to come out for yet another new plan in 2021. Officials look to up the new advisory committee to 15 to 18 members.

Initially, the committee sent a plan to drop to five classifications with the state’s nine largest schools, along with Sioux Falls O’Gorman as the largest class. The next 16 schools would be in 11A, followed by the rest of the 11-man schools in B. The nine-man schools would then be split into two classes.

Coaches and administrators are far from coming up with a plan, especially in the 9-man ranks, which appear to not want to go from three classes to two.

A recent survey of 9-man coaches organized by Avon football coach and superintendent Tom Culver showed that coaches opposed decreasing nine-man classes by a 61-3 margin, as did a majority of the 9-man athletic directors.