Affordable housing complex breaks ground

Luke Neely, regional development director for the development company, said the community will have 41-units with one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rent based at the 30 to 60% area median income. Families could pay $427 a month for a one-bedroom up to about $790 for three-bedrooms.

Units will have each have full kitchens, and the complex will have a community building, playground and covered bike parking.

Construction will begin next week, and is anticipated to be complete in about a year. Neely said leases would open in March 2022 with occupancy in June 2022.

“Rapid City is in a strong need for affordable housing and really all types of housing,” he said. “Really we’ve got an industry base here that tends to have lower wages, and so that of course causes more challenges when it comes to affordability in housing.”

Neely said the company will submit two applications for additional affordable housing in the area this year.

“For a long time we’ve needed more of these projects in the community,” he said. “There have been groups that have come out here and put some of these projects in the community, so we’re excited to be a part of bringing more of these projects to the community.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.