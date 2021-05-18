Affordable housing complex breaks ground

Truly affordable housing is becoming a rarity in Rapid City, but a nonprofit organization and development company are working to help fill the gap.
Lloyd Companies and The Club for Boys broke ground Monday on Heartland Heights, an affordable apartment complex that will be open to families based on income. The complex will be located on Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley.
Doug Herrmann, executive director of The Club for Boys, said about 10% of club members 1,300 members experience homelessness at some point over the course of a year.
“It just really disrupts the consistency and stability that’s always best for a family and children,” he said. “We knew we needed to do something in this area and we are blessed to have this opportunity and move this forward.”
Herrmann said the organization has seen several situations where kids are living out of cars or in packed two-bedroom homes. He said they’re sometimes asked to assist with temporary housing and utilities, and respond to crises.
“We really want this project to get out in front and have it available, and affordable housing seems to be the long-term answer,” he said.
Herrmann said Lloyd Companies approached the organization about a year ago with the plan. The board expressed interest and moved forward.
Luke Neely, regional development director for the development company, said the community will have 41-units with one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rent based at the 30 to 60% area median income. Families could pay $427 a month for a one-bedroom up to about $790 for three-bedrooms.
Units will have each have full kitchens, and the complex will have a community building, playground and covered bike parking.
Construction will begin next week, and is anticipated to be complete in about a year. Neely said leases would open in March 2022 with occupancy in June 2022.
“Rapid City is in a strong need for affordable housing and really all types of housing,” he said. “Really we’ve got an industry base here that tends to have lower wages, and so that of course causes more challenges when it comes to affordability in housing.”
Neely said the company will submit two applications for additional affordable housing in the area this year.
“For a long time we’ve needed more of these projects in the community,” he said. “There have been groups that have come out here and put some of these projects in the community, so we’re excited to be a part of bringing more of these projects to the community.”
