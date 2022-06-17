Affordable housing complex opens in Rapid City

An affordable housing complex created by a partnership between The Club for Boys and Lloyd Companies has opened its doors in Rapid City.

Heartland Heights, located off Degeest Drive in the Elk Vale neighborhood, offers 41 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, priced at 30-60% of the median income in Rapid City. The units completely pre-leased in under two months — record time for Lloyd Companies.

“That alone shows how necessary affordable housing is out here,” said Cassi Chase, property manager at Heartland Heights. “On top of being 100% leased, I do have a quite lengthy interest list as well. So there are still so many people out there that are in need of affordable housing and just kind of lost in the search.”

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Pennington County increased 15% between 2020 and 2022, according to a press release from the Club for Boys, making the local need for affordable housing “urgent.”

The Heartland Heights project began with a partnership between Lloyd Companies and the Club for Boys in Rapid City over two years ago, when Lloyd Companies approached The Club for Boys as the nonprofit side of a project possible through tax credits awarded by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

The partnership would make the project more likely to get approved, said Doug Herrmann, executive director of The Club for Boys. When they were first approached about the partnership, thoughtful consideration and lots of questions revealed a good fit for the mission of the club.

Once the board had a clear understanding of the project’s vision, Herrmann said it was an “easy yes.” Lloyd Companies provided knowledge and resources for needs the club was seeing on a regular basis.

“[The project] really fits very well into helping our boys have better outcomes,” Herrmann said. “Whether they're in a safe place, they have good shelter — they improve their academic performance and they're engaged in social activities that are in their best interest.”

It all goes back to what the club was intended to be, he said: a place to reduce delinquency, provide care and support and increase educational achievement.

“Stable communities, neighborhoods, and a house — all of those things really contribute to much better outcomes across the board,” Herrmann said.

He said stable housing allows kids to stay at the same school, a benefit not only to club members, but the surrounding community. Herrmann described school as one of the most stabilizing factors their members have.

“And if the family is stable with housing, then they're not moving from school to school or community to community," he said. "And so that improves their academic performance. Because there's a continuum there, and has that kind of ripple effect that we think is important.”

The building is located near Valley View Elementary School and East Middle School, schools attended by many club members, with easy access to The Club for Boys due to their busing program.

Chase hopes that affordable housing will also eventually help Rapid City residents get out of shelters and dangerous neighborhoods.

“For your family, or even just for a single person, it's so essential to all other aspects of their living,” she said.

As the site’s property manager, Chase has had the opportunity to see first-hand how affordable housing has impacted its residents.

“I've had people cry when signing the lease,” she said. “I've had people ask me if they can hug me. They’re so grateful.”

Chase called her work with affordable housing “the most rewarding side of housing.”

While Lloyd Companies has done multiple affordable housing projects in Sioux Falls, this one is a first for Rapid City, and the company already has plans for a second.

Heartland Heights II broke ground a few weeks ago, with plans for completion in spring 2023. The building will be identical, and at the same site.

Chase will be on-site at Heartland Heights five days a week to help residents with apartment issues and to connect them with community resources.

“Our philosophy is that we’re trying to move people forward,” she said. “We want to be that steppingstone so our residents can find success.”

In their partnership with The Club for Boys, the stepping-stones are finally leading to Heartland Heights, as residents begin to move in.

“The building is beautiful, and it’s been so rewarding to be part of this project from the start and to know that families are now beginning to see the benefit,” Herrmann said. “We’ve realized that the club really can make a difference through a project like this, and we know the impact will be felt for generations to come.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

