After initial optimism, state tourism industry works to survive the coronavirus

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said according to the American Gaming Association, 60 percent of Americans say they are less likely to travel, because of virus concerns.

“That could equate to a 60 percent decline in visitation to Deadwood if those numbers hold true,” Rodman said, adding that such a decline could mean millions in losses to the local gaming industry.

But amid the gloom and doom, travel and tourism officials are looking ahead to the likely slow return of visitors to the region under a still to be determined new set of rules.

Jensen said her office is continuing to talk up the wide-open spaces of the South Dakota Black Hills.

“We’ve got the ability to distance yourself from many people yet have a wonderful experience so that’s what we’re honing in on,” she said.

She said people will ultimately to decide to travel while taking precautions to remain safe from the virus.

'There’s going to be new rules. People are probably going to have to wear face masks and be distanced at restaurants,” Jensen said.

“I think our industry will be the first to embrace those. We want people to come, but we want to keep them safe,” she said.