After initial optimism, state tourism industry works to survive the coronavirus

Just like that, 2020’s South Dakota tourism and travel outlook went from gangbusters to just plain bust.
Before efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, the start of the year was shaping up to be a banner one for Black Hills lodging, said Susan Edwards Johnson of Black Hills Central Reservations, which books hotel and motel lodging for visitors.
“January and February, oh, my, we were in a horse race,” said Johnson. “Our advance sales were up 35 percent.”
But then the World Health Organization on March 11 characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, meaning the virus was rapidly spreading among people who have no immunity to the disease.
By the end of March, many U.S. cities and states were in virtual lockdown and sports seasons were suspended, delayed or cancelled outright.
Schools and universities closed. Many employees were told to work from home, if they could, with many others furloughed or laid off.
Officials strongly encouraged residents to stay at home to help stop the spread of the virus.
In western South Dakota, infection numbers have stayed relatively low. Still in Rapid City and throughout the Black Hills, restaurants closed their dine-in spaces, offering only curbside, drive-through take-out service. Most other public gathering places closed in efforts to keep spread of the virus in check.
In Deadwood, casinos and restaurants at first shuttered voluntarily, and then were closed by a resolution passed by the Deadwood City Commission on March 29.
That included Deadwood’s hotels and motels. Some still accepted a dwindling number of guests, but many closed.
“Things started falling apart to the point we were canceling as many reservations as we had made,” Edwards said.
The spring and fall of the year are known as shoulder seasons when lodging occupancy rates are in the 50-60 percent range. Peak summer-time occupancy can be 85 percent, said Julie Schmitz Jensen of Visit Rapid City
“And we are now in our teens,” Jensen said.
State tourism secretary James Hagen said the hit to the nation’s travel industry is enormous.
"We’re looking at 1.2 trillion total economic loss and a $519 billion loss in the travel industry," he said.
By the end of April, 6.9 million travel jobs will be lost, pushing total unemployment to more than 8 percent.
“There isn’t a playbook or a blueprint for this pandemic,” Hagen said. “It has tossed everything upside down.”
Particularly in the doldrums is Deadwood’s gaming industry. After solid month-by-month gains dating back more than a year, casinos braced for flat-lining numbers in April and beyond as potential visitors became wary of making travel plans.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said according to the American Gaming Association, 60 percent of Americans say they are less likely to travel, because of virus concerns.
“That could equate to a 60 percent decline in visitation to Deadwood if those numbers hold true,” Rodman said, adding that such a decline could mean millions in losses to the local gaming industry.
But amid the gloom and doom, travel and tourism officials are looking ahead to the likely slow return of visitors to the region under a still to be determined new set of rules.
Jensen said her office is continuing to talk up the wide-open spaces of the South Dakota Black Hills.
“We’ve got the ability to distance yourself from many people yet have a wonderful experience so that’s what we’re honing in on,” she said.
She said people will ultimately to decide to travel while taking precautions to remain safe from the virus.
'There’s going to be new rules. People are probably going to have to wear face masks and be distanced at restaurants,” Jensen said.
“I think our industry will be the first to embrace those. We want people to come, but we want to keep them safe,” she said.
Then there’s the August Sturgis motorcycle rally, initially expected to draw even more visitors than usual because of the milestone 80th year.
In spite of the virus, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said the city is continuing to plan for the rally scheduled for Aug. 7-16.
Carstensen said any decision on canceling this year’s rally wouldn’t be made before June.
At her daily press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem said Sturgis officials were acting responsibly in their wait-and-see approach to this year’s rally.
“I think it’s OK for them to start planning. It’s proactive,” she said. “They’ll have to be flexible and we’ll continue to evaluate in the coming days the status of the rally.”
Noem said with ever-changing projections of the spread of the virus could mean the level of danger to visitors and residents will be quite different by summer.
“Obviously, the rally is later in August and we’ll continue to monitor and have conversations with the local community,” she said.
Hagen said consumers are feeling a little more optimistic that the worst of the virus will be over soon. Many who cancelled trips for May and June are looking to rebook for later in the summer and early fall.
“There are some silver linings out and some indications that the public are looking ahead and planning to take vacations,” Hagen said.
Hagen said the tourism department is making sure the state’s brand is front of consumers who may be looking at future travel plans.
“We don’t have any calls to action telling them to book now, or come now," he said. "We’re simply inspiring them that when the time is right, great places will be waiting for them."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.