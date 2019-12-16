Antonio and Marisol Avalos moved to Rapid City almost a year ago, hoping to serve a mix of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine to town at their Mexico Tipico Restaurant.
Antonio’s brother operates a restaurant in Mitchell. One day last year he called to suggest Antonio and Marisol try a restaurant in Rapid City.
“I was like, ‘let’s try, why not?’” Antonio said.
Mexico Tipico’s first location — opened in May at 1900 North Maple Ave. — showed early potential for success.
The restaurant was close to high traffic areas, including nearby shopping centers, Rushmore Mall and Rushmore Crossing, and the Interstate 90 corridor.
However, their first few months there had its ups and downs to say the least.
“It was a good area,” Antonio said.
“We were doing good,” Marisol, his wife, added, her voice also trailing off.
“Still, bad things happened,” she continued.
In just a few months, their business suffered from multiple burglaries and even break-ins of customer cars in the parking lot.
On the bright side, customers seemed to enjoy Mexico Tipico’s food. A handful of reviews on tripadvisor.com from this fall rated the restaurant either excellent or very good.
Still, the neighborhood issues forced them to look for another location. They investigated venues elsewhere in Rapid City, Sturgis and as far away as Chadron, Neb.
Finally their realtor suggested the former Countryside Grill and Event Center at 21023 Hisega Road, about eight miles west of Rapid City on West Highway 44.
“The agent said he had another place that hadn’t been open for a while, but it was nice and used to be a very famous restaurant,” Marisol said.
The building’s lineage indeed includes more than 40 years as the Fireside Inn, a popular roadhouse restaurant that featured an indoor fire pit.
The Fireside Inn closed in 2008, was reopened under different management under a similar name from 2012 to 2014.
Most recently the building was home to the Countryside Grill, and it also served as a community events center for the surrounding neighborhood in the hills west of Rapid City.
Antonio liked what he saw when he toured the building, Marisol said. Good kitchen equipment and spacious seating areas.
Boasts lots of space “and a really nice view,” Marisol said
They re-opened on Dec. 3.
Their featured dishes range from Tex-Mex to traditional authentic Mexican
Favorites include Carnitas, braised and seasoned pork shoulder, served with rice, beans and salad, either eaten as is, or wrapped in a small tortilla, or Gorditas, a pastry stuffed with cheese, meat and other fillings.
Authentic Mexican dishes use little or no ground beef, differing from Tex-Mex or more Americanized Mexican dishes, which feature more pork or even chicken.
Antonio’s family comes from Jalisco, on the North Pacific coast west of Mexico City, while Marisol’s family roots are in the northcentral state of Durango, and the state of Puebla, located south-southeast of Mexico City.
Traditional Mexican dishes may be prepared differently depending on the part of the country
“We’re always fighting — friendly fighting — about different ways to make these dishes,” Marisol said.
Antonio and Marisol plan to tweak the menu specials and have obtained a liquor license to upgrade their Margaritas from a wine-based version served at the old location.
“We have good margaritas now,” Antonio said.
Their winter hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Call 605-348-2850, or see their Facebook page for more information.