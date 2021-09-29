AG Ravnsborg reviewing Gov. Noem's meeting with state official over daughter's license applications

Noem, 49, is seen among a handful of early GOP hopefuls for the White House in 2024. In just her first term as governor after nearly a decade in Congress, her star has risen as she has honed a message of more freedom and less government — particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, when she decried restrictions being put in place elsewhere. Though Noem has said she's focused on re-election in 2022, she's visited key early presidential states Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina and shown a willingness to jab at potential rivals.

Though Ravnsborg and Noem are both Republicans, they have become political enemies over the last year after the governor pressured Ravnsborg to resign following a car crash in which he struck and killed a man walking on a highway. The attorney general pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors in the crash. The Legislature is planning to convene in November to consider whether to proceed with impeaching Ravnsborg.

Democrats in the Legislature, who hold just a handful of seats, have also called for an investigation into the governor's conduct during her daughter's appraiser certification application.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0