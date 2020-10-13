AG Ravnsborg said he had ‘no idea’ what he hit after his car struck and killed Highmore man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It just seems like it’s dragging out a long time and I don’t know if that’s because it’s a high-profile elected official involved or what the issue is,” he said. “In my deep, dark sleepless nights I contemplate the fact that he’s at Trump elector and wonder if they’re trying to push things off until after the election,” Nemec said.

Price said Highway Patrol aims to complete fatal crash investigations within 30 days but some take longer. He said the Highway Patrol is still waiting for the complete autopsy results, which are expected to be ready in several weeks. The investigation is also being slowed down since North Dakota officials helping with the case have to travel to South Dakota, Price said. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over a role that is usually conducted by an agency under Ravnsborg's control.

“There's a lot of work that’s still being done in this investigation and progress is being made,” Price said. The goal is to “put a full picture together of the facts that can be objectify reviewed for the benefit of everybody involved.”