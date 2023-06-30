South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit the State Legislature from amending or repealing ballot measures for seven years.

It was proposed by Brian Bengs of Aberdeen.

This proposed constitutional amendment states that a ballot measure approved by the voters may not be amended or repealed by the Legislature for seven years from the date the measure is enacted.

State law requires the Attorney General draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

The public has 10 days to provide written comment. The deadline for comments on this explanation is July 8 at the close of business in Pierre. The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State on July 18.

The draft amendment would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot.

Anyone wishing to file comments can use one of the following methods below. Copies of all received comments will be posted on this website.

Comments may be submitted via mail, or through hand delivery, to the Attorney General’s Office at: Office of the Attorney General, Ballot Comment, 1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1, Pierre, SD 57501

Comments that are hand delivered must be received by the close of business in Pierre by July 8, 2023. Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted.

Comments may also be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us by July 8, 2023. Comments should be clearly expressed in the body of the email. The Attorney General’s Office will not open attachments in an effort to prevent malware or other digital threats. Please include name and contact information when submitting a comment. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email.