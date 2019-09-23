The main focus of the investigation into the absence of the Minnehaha County state's attorney is the actions of the prosecutor and impacts to his office, not how police handled the 911 call that preceded his leave, the Attorney General said Friday while in Rapid City.
Aaron McGowan said he was out of office from mid-July to early September due to medical reasons, the Argus Leader reported. It began after police responded to his Sioux Falls home on July 13, but no records of that call have been made public, the Argus found.
McGowan later told KELO that a third party called 911 asking for a welfare check since they knew he was struggling with PTSD, and that he took a leave to address his physical and mental health. But the Sioux Falls police spokesman said the call wasn't classified as a well-being check.
Gov. Kristi Noem called Sept. 18 for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to investigate McGowan's absence, calling it "a matter of public interest."
The investigation will "start with Mr. McGowan," Ravnsborg said. "We're trying to inform the public (about) what happened. Trust but verify, as President Reagan used to say."
Ravnsborg said he has "no reason not to believe" McGowan's statements to the media. "But I think we need to have due diligence in fleshing that out and what happened leading up to those events of him missing and then coming back to the (state's attorney) office, and if the office is running appropriately.
"We'll see where the investigation takes us, depending on what evidence and what witnesses say," Ravnsborg added when asked if the investigation will also look into whether the response to the 911 call and media requests for public records were treated like any other case.
The governor or attorney general with permission from the governor can call for such an investigation that includes the power to subpoena witnesses and evidence based on South Dakota Codified Law 1-11-10, Ravnsborg said. He said SDCL 3-17-3, the law cited by Noem in her letter to him, gives the governor power to remove public officials after a hearing.
The law cited by Noem is a product of South Dakota's prohibition era, KELO reported. Ravsnborg said while the law does allow for officials to be removed for being drunk, it also says they can be removed if they break a law, are grossly incompetent in their duties and for other reasons. He said he thinks the same law was used to remove a former Butte County State's Attorney after she was arrested and convicted on marijuana charges in 2015.
The Division of Criminal Investigations has already conducted interviews and collected evidence after launching the McGowan investigation last week, Ravnsborg said. He said he's not sure how long it will take but it will be a "thorough investigation that's fair to all parties."
Ravnsborg said he plans to release a narrative report into the findings. "We'll be as transparent as we can," he said.