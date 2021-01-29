Agencies seek $4.6 million to build mental health stabilization center near Care Campus

Western South Dakota agencies will be asking the Legislature for $4.6 million to build a short-term mental health stabilization center next to the Care Campus in Rapid City in order to expand services and keep people close to home.
“This is filling a gap that we currently don’t have,” said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
The Crisis Stabilization Unit would serve people from across western South Dakota and free up space at Monument Health Behavioral Health Center (MHBHC) in Rapid City and the Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, a 10-hour round trip from Rapid City.
“Keeping people in town is our number one priority,” said Barry Tice, director of the county’s Health and Human Services department.
“Using a regionalized approach allows clients to access natural supports including their families, and provides a seamless transition into ongoing community-based services, reducing the likelihood of people falling through the cracks and entering the revolving cycle of inpatient services,” according to a legislative summary about the project.
In 2020, 10.6% of people admitted to the HSC for mental health services returned within 30 days, according to Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services.
Senate Bill 144, which would provide funding for Crisis Stabilization Unit, has been introduced by Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City who also works as the spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. If approved by the Senate Health and Services Committee, it would move on to the Joint Committee on Appropriations.
“We are really leading the way” with the Care Campus model, which had become an inspiration for other South Dakota cities, Duhamel said.
The Care Campus houses the county’s mental health, substance abuse, veterans and economic assistance programs in one place. The Crisis Stabilization Unit would expand the levels of care it provides to people struggling with mental health and substance abuse.
The unit would be built on an empty 1.77 acre-lot behind the Care Campus at 321 Kansas City Street. The 13,350-square-foot building would be connected to the Care Campus with a walkway.
The new building would house the existing Crisis Care Unit and a new Stabilization Unit. It would also serve as an evaluation site for people who might need to be involuntarily committed to treatment.
Crisis Care is essentially an urgent care for people who urgently need to speak with a counselor but don’t need to be hospitalized. It has a counselor on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week and clients are allowed to stay there for 24 hours. It currently serves adults but might expand to help adolescents if the new building is funded, Tice said.
The Stabilization Unit would be able to house adults for up to five days and provide new or adjusted medications. Both units would be run by Behavior Management Services and would connect clients with resources for aftercare once they are discharged.
The legislative summary cites nine studies, task forces and committees dating back to 2015 that stress the need for more mental health services in South Dakota. The number one recommendation from a 2018 study conducted by the National Council for Behavioral Health was to develop the Crisis Stabilization Unit.
“The need for a regional mental health care facility has never been more critical. The burden on law enforcement and county budgets is mushrooming,” Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said in the summary. “The current system, requiring long trips across the state, is backlogged, inefficient, costly and not a good option for anyone involved. Having a regional facility would not only benefit the agencies dealing with these individuals, but also the clients and their families, and our taxpaying citizens.”
Western South Dakotans in need of short-term crisis stabilization are currently sent to MHBHC in Rapid City. However if that’s full, they have to go to the HSC Yankton.
MHBHC has 52 beds for patients ages six and up, said director Katy Sullivan. Usually the beds aren't fully occupied because some people need their own room due to behavioral issues or medical ones like having COVID-19.
The facility aims to treat people in 30 days or less, Sullivan said. The average stay for adults is three to five days while the average stay for minors is between five and seven days.
MHBHC helps people who are admitted voluntarily or through involuntary mental health holds.
“It’s meant for people that are at risk of harm to themselves or somebody else, or have other mental health concerns that need to be monitored around the clock,” Sullivan said. “Our goal is to be a stabilization facility and be a short-term facility” before discharging people with an aftercare plan.
People who need more care are transferred to HSC, which is long-term care facility, she said. However there are often waits to get into HSC so MHBHC has to care for them until there is space.
Patients in need of short-term care can also be sent to HSC if MHBHC is full. The Crisis Stabilization Unit would be able to help those patients so they don’t have to go to the far-away HSC, and so the HSC can focus on its long-term patients.
Any mental health services “that we add to our community is gong to be a benefit” and “anybody is going to do better with their family nearby,” Sullivan said.
Tice said the Crisis Stabilization Unit will be expanding services and saving money since it can do on-site medical screenings.
MHBHC first screens all patients in the Emergency Department, which is expensive and can result in long-wait times, he said. The facility has to bring patients to the emergency room since it’s away from the main hospital, Sullivan said. The exam tests for electrolyte imbalances, infectious diseases, nutritional concerns, and drugs and alcohol.
As of Jan. 22, HSC has 79 adult bed and 39 beds for people ages 12-17, Gill said.
In 2020, adolescents in need of short-term stabilization stayed an average of 13.5 days while adults stayed an average of 10.5 days, Gill said. Ninety-five percent of these patients are admitted through an involuntary process. Minors in need of long-term care stayed an average of 69.6 days while adults stayed an average of 290 days.
SB 144 is only asking for money to build the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The staff and programming would be funded through a mix of sources, just like the Care Campus is.
Those funding sources include the Department of Social Services, local governments, community providers like Behavior Management Services, donations, Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, Tice said.
The following groups support and would partner with the proposed Crisis Stabilization Unit, according to the pamphlet:
- Behavior Management Systems;
- Monument Health;
- Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board;
- The John T. Vucurevich Foundation;
- The Pennington County commission, sheriff’s office, and department of health and human services;
- The Rapid City council and police department;
- The state of South Dakota and Department of Social Services;
- Other western South Dakota counties.
