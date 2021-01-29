Agencies seek $4.6 million to build mental health stabilization center near Care Campus

MHBHC helps people who are admitted voluntarily or through involuntary mental health holds.

“It’s meant for people that are at risk of harm to themselves or somebody else, or have other mental health concerns that need to be monitored around the clock,” Sullivan said. “Our goal is to be a stabilization facility and be a short-term facility” before discharging people with an aftercare plan.

People who need more care are transferred to HSC, which is long-term care facility, she said. However there are often waits to get into HSC so MHBHC has to care for them until there is space.

Patients in need of short-term care can also be sent to HSC if MHBHC is full. The Crisis Stabilization Unit would be able to help those patients so they don’t have to go to the far-away HSC, and so the HSC can focus on its long-term patients.

Any mental health services “that we add to our community is gong to be a benefit” and “anybody is going to do better with their family nearby,” Sullivan said.

Tice said the Crisis Stabilization Unit will be expanding services and saving money since it can do on-site medical screenings.