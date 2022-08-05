AG's office releases draft statement on proposed 2024 ballot abortion question for South Dakotans

The South Dakota Attorney General's office released a draft statement Friday regarding a proposed 2024 ballot initiative that would put abortion rights in the hands of voters.

The proposed ballot question would add an amendment to the state constitution that would protect a pregnant woman's right to an abortion in the first trimester while in the second and third trimester, the state could regulate the abortion decision relating to the pregnant woman's health and physician's medical judgement.

In the draft statement, Mark Vargo, acting Attorney General, explains that legislative or judicial clarification may be necessary.

The public has until Aug. 15 to comment on the draft explanation, according to a release from the AG's office. Comments must either be mailed to the office in Pierre or hand-delivered.

The final explanation by the AG is due to the Secretary of State by Aug. 24.

The proposed ballot question, which was received by the Legislative Research Council and commented upon a week before the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, was sponsored by Rapid City attorney James Leach, according to the Secretary of State's website.

The four-page comment letter from the LRC recommends suggestions to language, raises questions about what is considered "'reasonably related to the health of the pregnant woman," and has a draft of the question with the council's edits.

The draft language LRC recommended was the language the AG's office referred to in their draft statement.

If successful, the amendment still needs to collect petition signatures to get on the ballot, the question will mark the third time since 2006 that South Dakotans have voted on abortion.

Voters rejected a near total ban on abortions in 2006 and rejected a similar question in 2008 that would've included exceptions for rape and incest. In both instances, over 50% of voters rejected the measures.

Currently, South Dakota bans all abortions except when the life of the pregnant mother is at stake. The law, passed in 2005, went immediately into effect after Roe fell.