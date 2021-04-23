Air Force grounds all B-1Bs after incident at Ellsworth

He told the Journal Friday that improvements have been made in defense funding and maintenance of aircraft over the last four years, but the latest grounding of the B-1B is a telling sign of the bomber's age, demand on usage and the need for replacement.

"The B-1B is still in such high demand around the world that we're still pushing it to its limit," Rounds said. "In the last couple of years, the number of aircraft operated by the Department of Defense — the percentage has gone up, but we're still behind and we're not where we want to be. That includes the B1-B."

The U.S. Air Force plans to phase out the B-1s with the new B-21 stealth bomber, currently under development by the service and Northrop Grumman. The Secretary of the Air Force has announced the preferred strategic basing alternative for the first location would be Ellsworth AFB, with Dyess AFB as a reasonable alternative. Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri would be a third location.

