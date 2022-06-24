Air Force officer reflects on time with Douglas School Board

For the past two years, Col. Brady Vaira has served as the commander of the 28th Mission Support Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base. As his time at Ellsworth comes to a close with the beginning of a new assignment, he reflected on another support mission from his service in South Dakota — the Douglas School District.

Vaira served as an associate board member with Douglas for two years, a role he completed at the board’s June 13 meeting. A non-voting position that rotates every two years, the purpose of the associate membership is to provide Ellsworth Air Force Base representatives an opportunity to better understand the operation of the school district and to express opinions as reflected in the military community.

While the position itself is not new, Vaira’s membership came at a unique and challenging time for schools across the country, and Douglas in particular. While the world dealt with a dramatically altered approach to education with the hit of the coronavirus, Douglas was also experiencing and preparing for unprecedented growth.

As the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing Support Group, the associate board position was a good fit, Vaira said. His position at Ellsworth involved leading nearly 2,000 military, civilian and contractor professionals in planning, organizing, coordinating and implementing installation services and support to more than 8,500 military and civilian personnel and their families.

Nearly 70% of school-age children from the base attend Douglas, he said, making up about 40% of the entire district’s population. His own children— Dillon, fifth grade, and Sierra, first grade — would join those numbers. It just made sense.

Vaira entered his role with a goal of teamwork. Knowing he would serve for a limited time, creating connections and relationships between the district and the base was what he hoped to accomplish.

Reflecting on the past two years, he saw that goal accomplished, starting with the welcome he received from the board on his first day.

“From up and down, all across, the administration of the school has been super, super welcoming when we got here,” Vaira said.

When Vaira and his family arrived in South Dakota in May 2020, COVID-19 was in full swing. School districts were making decisions about closures and distance learning, with no blueprints and no right answers.

His first meeting with the board was via Zoom. It included a COVID-19 Recovery Committee Report determining phases, thresholds and mitigation strategies. The following meeting had questions from parents regarding the Opening of School plan, and concerns about masking in school.

On base, their approach was to protect the mission, protect the force and find the balance between “making sure we can still do our mission and having the right amount of mitigation in place to protect the mission and to protect the force,” Vaira said.

The base was able to share their approach with the school district, and in turn, the district was able to share with the base their tracking and mitigation methods.

He saw the partnership working — the relationships, connections and open communication he sought to accomplish were playing a vital role in navigating one of the most difficult times in the district’s history.

“We tried to get into lockstep as much as we could,” Vaira said.

Those first six months were “tough,” he said, but also brought pride.

“I think, for the most part, we did a really good job as a school,” he said. The mitigation and communication efforts ensured they never lost sight of the most important thing: the kids.

“Everybody was trying to make sure that we educated kids, no matter what we had to do,” he said. “So I'm really proud of that.”

In addition to the challenges of COVID, Vaira’s time with the district also came during a period of unprecedented growth, while also preparing for the incoming B-21 mission. He saw the district exhibit a proactive approach that he called "amazing."

Vaira had the opportunity to help shape what that growth looked like within the district, offering timelines and knowledge from the base side, and insight into how the base was preparing for the growth, as well.

“We're all in the same boat. What we're doing right now is gonna leave a mark," Vaira said.

A bittersweet fact of military life is not always getting to see that mark. Moving from base to base, Vaira and his family take and leave pieces of themselves everywhere they go.

From the Black Hills community, he will take with him the sense of community, he said. From Douglas, he’ll take the partnerships and the vision for the future.

“Just the fact that they're so in lockstep with us on so many things,” he said. “And they're looking to the future, trying to take care of the current mission. That's really the biggest thing I'm gonna take.”

Vaira left his mark on the school district, as well.

Board of Education member Amy McGovern recalled an event from December 2020, when students from Francis Case Elementary School made a presentation to the board, reading letters about “Thankful Thursday.”

One such student was a second grader, expressing his thankfulness for the armed forces.

“The Colonel got up and presented him with a challenge coin, which was just huge, ” McGovern said. “ Because that’s not just something they throw around.”

This was at the height of COVID, she said, when everyone was in masks and social distancing, and it “was just fantastic. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”

“It was truly an honor to sit beside him,” McGovern said.

As Vaira and his family prepare to move to South Korea, he described them as a jigsaw puzzle of cultures. They have lived all over the United States, and all over the world. His daughter Sierra was born in Germany.

“I'm sure I'm going to come back," he said about the Black Hills. "It is like a second home to us.”

Even his son Dillon talked about coming back one day. As they were moving out of their South Dakota home, he left muddy hand prints on the wooden panels of their fence.

“Just in case when we come back, I know which one it is,” he told his dad. They grow attached, he said, and then have to let go.

“I hope they get to come back someday, and see some of the things that we put in place,” Vaira said.

