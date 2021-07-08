Air Force releases new information on B-21 Raider that is coming to Ellsworth

The U.S. Air Force has released a new B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic and fact sheet on the stealth bomber, which will be stationed first at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

The rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop. The Air Force said the 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth.

The Air Force said a B-21 maintenance depot will also be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

According to a news release, the B-21 program in in the engineering and manufacturing development phase, focused on scaling infrastructure capacity for the manufacturing of the nuclear-capable aircraft.

"Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and the B-21 is key to that plan,” said Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring air power capability.”