Air Force to hold public hearings on B-21 Raider Tuesday, Thursday

The public will be able to weigh in on the B-21 Raider base at Ellsworth Air Force Base in two virtual public hearings next week.

The hearings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to discuss concerns on the environmental and other impacts of adding the aircraft to the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The B-21 Raider is a new bomber that will eventually replace the B-1 and B-2 bomber aircraft. Both Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas are being considered to host Main Operating Base one, B-21 operational squadrons, a formal training unit and a weapons generation facility.

A Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the base was released in August and notes that both Ellsworth and Dyess are similar in size and facility installation would have similar environmental impacts.

If the base was established at Ellsworth, aircraft operations would increase by up to 15.8% and total flight operations would increase by 41.1% at the Powder River Training Complex. There would also be about 7,700 military members, spouses and children at the base.