Air Force to hold public hearings on B-21 Raider Tuesday, Thursday

The public will be able to weigh in on the B-21 Raider base at Ellsworth Air Force Base in two virtual public hearings next week.
The hearings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to discuss concerns on the environmental and other impacts of adding the aircraft to the Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The B-21 Raider is a new bomber that will eventually replace the B-1 and B-2 bomber aircraft. Both Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas are being considered to host Main Operating Base one, B-21 operational squadrons, a formal training unit and a weapons generation facility.
A Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the base was released in August and notes that both Ellsworth and Dyess are similar in size and facility installation would have similar environmental impacts.
If the base was established at Ellsworth, aircraft operations would increase by up to 15.8% and total flight operations would increase by 41.1% at the Powder River Training Complex. There would also be about 7,700 military members, spouses and children at the base.
Box Elder, the Douglas School District, Pennington County and the surrounding communities are preparing for the arrival of the soldiers and their families.
The Douglas School Board approved a 20-acre purchase in September to add a new elementary school in anticipation of the base and eventually expects to add a high school for 1,400 students and three new elementary schools with 500 students each.
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority approved a $12.6 million recreation center planned to be completed in 2022 in Box Elder in anticipation of the base. The center will be built along Liberty Boulevard
Pennington County Commissioners discussed refining the Tax Increment Financing Districts process by forming a committee during its Sept. 29 meeting. The Box Elder City Council also approved a resolution for the county to create a TIF District within the city during its Sept. 15 meeting. The district would fall south of Liberty Boulevard and east of North Ellsworth Road for the recreation center’s development.
A spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs told the Journal in September that the new bombers are expected to be delivered in the mid-2020s.
Those interested in attending and commenting at the virtual public hearings can sign-up at www.B21EIS.com. Meeting links and instructions will be given after registration and before the hearings. They can also be accessed by phone at 1-877-853-5247, Meeting ID: 813 4560 9980, Meeting Password: 0903275.
For printed or hard copies of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, send a request via the website or contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota at (605) 385-5056, or after hours at (605) 391-7436.
Comments on the draft statement must be submitted by Nov. 9, 2020, to be considered in the Final Environmental Impact Statement.
