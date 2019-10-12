An enhanced security system will be field tested for the Department of Defense at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The Pre-emplaced Electric Vehicle Stopper will prevent unauthorized access to military installations. Maintaining the safety and security of all military, civilians, family members and visitors on the installation is a top priority at the base.
The Bismarck Gate will be the site of the field test and will maintain normal operating hours Saturday and Sunday during installation of the PEVS system, but will only be open to commercial vehicles. Personal vehicles should use the Liberty Gate.
You have free articles remaining.
During the duration of the test period, no motorcycles are authorized through the Bismarck Gate.
PEVS is a non-lethal system that when activated has the ability to disable a vehicle in order to slow or arrest its forward momentum. Although Ellsworth’s entry points already have robust access denial barrier measures in place which can be executed within seconds, PEVS is a new technology designed to provide base defenders another method of securing the installation and defending against unauthorized entries at entry control points.
When activated, personnel must remain outside the striped area surrounding the PEVS plate when the probes are deployed or the flashing “Do Not Enter” signs and audible horns are active. In the event that an individual is stopped at the gate, Security Forces and safety personnel encourage members to remain in their vehicle until receiving further instruction.