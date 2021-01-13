Air quality alert, high wind warning issued for west Rapid City

An air pollution alert for dust has been issued for west Rapid City from 6 p.m.Wednesday until noon Friday. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for western South Dakota, citing gusts up to 70 mph are possible from 5 p.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.

The air quality alert was issued Wednesday afternoon by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

Rapid City's Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert period.

The National Weather Service said northwest winds will increase early Wednesday to 30 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour. The strong winds will continue Thursday with gusts around 70 miles per hour possible. The winds will diminish Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The strong winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality, the DENR said.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites.

