Air quality alert in effect for west Rapid City

  • Updated
101222 Air Quality

The 11 a.m. Tuesday air quality map from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture shows very unhealthy air in the Rapid City area. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for west Rapid City.

 Courtesy, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

An air quality alert for dust has been issued for west Rapid City from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The alerts are issued by the National Weather Service in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to the alert, northwest sustained winds are expected to be in the range of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air in the affected area, producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites.

People are also reading…

Local air conditions can be monitored by checking the Air Quality Index located on home page of the city’s website, www.rcgov.org.

