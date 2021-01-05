 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City until 6 p.m. Tuesday
alert top story

Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City until 6 p.m. Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Air Quality map 010521

The 1 p.m. Tuesday reading of the air quality reading in Rapid City shows an elevated air quality index of 103, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. West Rapid City is under an air quality alert until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Strong, gusty winds are stirring up dust particles today, prompting the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources to issue an air quality alert for west Rapid City until 6 p.m.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service and DENR, northwest winds will increase near midday to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. The winds will subside after sunset.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality, the alert said.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City, said the city's Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outdoors air during the alert.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the DENR's air quality monitoring station in Rapid City reported and Air Quality Index of 103, a reading that indicates the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News