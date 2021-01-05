Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City until 6 p.m. Tuesday

Strong, gusty winds are stirring up dust particles today, prompting the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources to issue an air quality alert for west Rapid City until 6 p.m.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service and DENR, northwest winds will increase near midday to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. The winds will subside after sunset.

Those gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality, the alert said.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City, said the city's Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outdoors air during the alert.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the DENR's air quality monitoring station in Rapid City reported and Air Quality Index of 103, a reading that indicates the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

