Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City

Air Quality

The air quality monitoring sites from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources shows moderate pollutants in west Rapid City as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. An air quality alert is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

 Courtesy, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for dust in west Rapid City until 5 p.m. Friday. The alert is issued in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are forecast during the alert period. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air, producing poor air quality. 

Rapid City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory issues  to consider limiting or avoiding physical exertion and limiting exposure to outside air during the alert period. 

Voluntary actions to reduce dust include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites.

Air quality conditions in Rapid City and the area can be monitored by visiting the Air Quality Index news item on the city’s home page. The items are listed in the "Top News" and "Community Bookmark" sections at www.rcgov.org .

