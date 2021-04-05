Air quality alert issued until 8 p.m. Monday for west Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for west Rapid City until 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a bulletin from the National Weather Service, strong northwesterly winds will continue from late Monday morning, through the afternoon and into the evening. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said winds will decrease Monday evening. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction.

