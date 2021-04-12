 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality alert issued until 8 p.m. Monday for west Rapid City
alert top story

Air quality alert issued until 8 p.m. Monday for west Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}
Low air quality due to fires (copy)

A view of Jackson Boulevard from Dinosaur Park in West Rapid City shows smoke in the air in this Aug. 25 file photo. Similar conditions in west Rapid City are expected Monday with dust, prompting state officials to issue an air quality alert for areas west of the Gap.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for west Rapid City until 8 p.m. today.

According to a bulletin from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with some gusts to 55 mph will continue through Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service said winds will subside Monday evening. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Floyd would be alive if not for restraint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 8
Local

Your Two Cents for April 8

Attorney David Ganje advocates a "standardized" morality test for teachers and argues that only elected representatives, not educators or (by …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Construction continues at West Main and St. Joseph Streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News