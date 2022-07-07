Air & Space Museum closed for renovations, outdoor airpark opened

BOX ELDER | The South Dakota Air & Space Museum’s gift shop and indoor galleries remain closed to the public due to ongoing renovations that began in January. The outdoor airpark, however, is currently open.

According to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, there is no set deadline for the reopening of the indoor galleries, or the completion of the renovations. The work is being completed by a “small cadre of volunteers” with limited availability, the 28th Bomb Wing told the Journal.

Because the work is happening in all four galleries, the museum will not be opened until the work is complete.

The outdoor airpark portion of the museum is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of base events. The airpark offers visitors the opportunity to view 28 aircraft and items on display, ranging from a B-1B Lancer and B-25 Mitchell bomber to Cold War era missiles and air refueling assets tied to the base’s 80-year history.

Inside, the base’s history is getting a facelift, as large artifacts get shifted between galleries to reflect their appropriate historical eras. For example, the 28th Bomb Wing said that historic photo banners honoring early flight of Ellsworth B-17 bombers over Mount Rushmore and banners of the unit insignias from that era are being put into place.

Another change visitors can look forward to is a transformed hallway that will become the Black Hills Community Room, to honor Ellsworth’s Honorary Commander Program. The community room will also honor other key civic and community partners who have supported the museum and base over the years.

The space that was formerly the gift shop is being transformed into an art gallery, where staff will rotate displays of aviation art that have been in storage, as well as future displays.

The new art gallery, along with the repositioned artifacts, will help tell the story of Ellsworth, said the 28th Bomb Wing. While the story of the base dates back 80 years, the Air & Space Museum has been telling it since 1992.

The Air & Space Museum was established outside the gates of Ellsworth in 1992 as a Field Museum for the U.S. Air Force. The 28th Bomb Wing oversees the museum, and the base currently has one military member assigned to oversee museum operations.

The 28th Bomb Wing told the Journal that the museum has relied on volunteers — primarily members of the South Dakota Air & Space Foundation — to assist with operation of the gift shop, providing tours and other activities at the museum.

The South Dakota Air & Space Foundation was established in 1982 as a philanthropic corporation to assist, foster and perpetuate the Ellsworth Air Force Base Heritage Program, to include the South Dakota Air & Space Museum. Its purpose, according to the 28th Bomb Wing, is to further develop, improve, expand and directly support the USAF History & Museums Program, per Air Force and Department of Defense instructions.

Further information on when to expect the indoor renovations to be complete are forthcoming. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy the outdoor airpark and tour the many static displays. Visitors can also check the museum’s Facebook page for updates.