State authorities released names of the two people killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash last week in Fall River County.
Rueben Gilbert, a 25-year-old stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Christopher Swope, a 27-year-old from Wheat Ridge, Colo., died Friday in the crash just before 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 18 about a mile west of Hot Springs.
The California airman was part of the 28th Communications Squadron.
According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Gilbert was driving a 2002 Subaru Impreza east on U.S. Highway 18 when he lost control, and the car went into the east ditch and rolled. Gilbert was able to get out of the vehicle; Swope, driving a different vehicle, stopped to help.
As Gilbert and Swope stood in the ditch, a third driver, Gjorgi Djatev was eastbound in a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer. The Highway Patrol says Djatev lost control due to icy road conditions; the truck and trailer jackknifed, going into the ditch and hitting Gilbert and Swope.
Gilbert and Swope were pronounced dead at the scene. Djatev, a 27-year-old from Jackson, N.J., suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Hot Springs hospital. The Highway Patrol says he was wearing a seat belt and is continuing its investigation.