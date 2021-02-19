Airman sentenced to 18 years in military prison for murdering his son

“Going through the trial is the second most difficult thing in my life,” the first being losing Zachariah, she said. “Each day of trial was a nightmare in itself.”

Merhoff’s statement was followed by statements from Cunningham’s mother, youth minister and colleague. The defense also played a video compilation that contained interviews with Cunningham’s siblings, father and teachers, all who spoke to Cunningham’s helpfulness, loyalty, dedication and caring personality. All said he would be a productive member of society after being released or going through rehabilitation.

Cunningham himself answered questions in a Q&A format in front of the military judge, but did not take the stand. Through tears he described the pain of not being able to be there for his younger brother and describing his son dying.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye,” he said.

Cunningham said the last time he saw Zachariah was when he was loaded onto the EMS vehicle.

“I’ll never forgive myself for letting him down,” Cunningham said. “It was my job to protect him.”