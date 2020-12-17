Airmen, Santa deliver presents to Youth and Family Services

Santa Claus walked down the halls of the Youth and Family Services building Thursday afternoon, bells jingling from his waistcoat and hand-bell ringing throughout the building.

Kids watched from classroom windows as he walked down the hall, waiting for presents to be delivered.

“This sets the season, to be able to come down here and see these kids is really special,” said Dave Garrett, or Santa Claus. “For a lot of us at the base, we kind of look forward to this, both everybody who puts everything together, all the folks who buy the gifts and try to make this special. … This is the highlight of the season for me.”

Garrett, a retired lieutenant colonel and now a civilian employee on the base, has been a part of the project for the past 14 years. He said the project is a collaboration between the maintenance and operations groups.

This year’s gift-giving was a little different, though, due to COVID-19. Instead of going into classrooms and having the airmen as his helpers, Garrett handed presents to kids one-by-one at the door.

“We’re doing the best we can, and I think everybody’s trying to do that,” he said.