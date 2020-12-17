Airmen, Santa deliver presents to Youth and Family Services

Santa Claus walked down the halls of the Youth and Family Services building Thursday afternoon, bells jingling from his waistcoat and hand-bell ringing throughout the building.
Kids watched from classroom windows as he walked down the hall, waiting for presents to be delivered.
“This sets the season, to be able to come down here and see these kids is really special,” said Dave Garrett, or Santa Claus. “For a lot of us at the base, we kind of look forward to this, both everybody who puts everything together, all the folks who buy the gifts and try to make this special. … This is the highlight of the season for me.”
Garrett, a retired lieutenant colonel and now a civilian employee on the base, has been a part of the project for the past 14 years. He said the project is a collaboration between the maintenance and operations groups.
This year’s gift-giving was a little different, though, due to COVID-19. Instead of going into classrooms and having the airmen as his helpers, Garrett handed presents to kids one-by-one at the door.
“We’re doing the best we can, and I think everybody’s trying to do that,” he said.
Senior Airman Preacher Dunbar was in charge of the project this year. He first participated in 2018.
This year there were eight hands-on helpers to make this possible. Donations, though, came from the civilians and airmen on base.
Dunbar said some of the 137 presents came wrapped while the airmen wrapped the rest. He said they ran out of wrapping paper and had to improvise.
“With us being able to do this, we’re able to reach out to the community that has accepted us and with the Air Force being a big part of the community giving back is the least we can do,” he said. “We just feel blessed we can do this.”
Brianna Nelson, Youth and Family Services communications coordinator, said the airmen and their families from the base’s 28th Operations Group purchased the gifts, and employees from the Rapid City United States Postal Service office purchased 30 gifts.
“The partnership YFS has with both Ellsworth Air Force Base and the employees at Rapid City’s USPS office is so special and something we truly value and are grateful for,” Nelson said in an email to the Journal.
Over the past 14 years, the base has purchased more than 2,0000 gifts for the children and the USPS office employees about 1,000.
“The joy these groups provide to the kiddos we serve is immeasurable,” she said.
