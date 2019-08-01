Airport awarded $4.5 million in federal funding

The Rapid City Regional Airport has been awarded a $4.5 million grant to upgrade its infrastructure and equipment, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.
Approximately $3.7 million of the entitlement will go toward the renovation of the terminal, according to airport documents. Construction is planned to begin in September and conclude in June, Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said Wednesday.
Renovations will include the replacement of an elevator Dame said is original to the building and the relocation of an escalator to the center of the terminal. Dame said these projects and others — such as the $1 million installation of a new and more accessible ticketing counter — are intended to improve the flow of foot traffic through the terminal.
“Those areas for us today are inefficient for the number of passengers we have,” he said by phone.
Dame said this this entitlement, which is administered over several years, is roughly equal in size to those the airport has previously received through the FAA's airport improvement program.
Other area West River airports that received grants are Harding County, which will receive $415,000; Philip, which will receive $1 million; Custer County, which will receive $330,000; Wall, which will receive $149,000; and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, which will receive $459,000.
Grant funding will also provide $45,000 for planning and installation of new lighting, pavement markings and signage on the tarmac. Other planned projects include the $118,000 construction of a new access road for general aviators and the $75,000 reconstruction of an existing access road.