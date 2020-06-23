Airport Board agrees to raise rental rates for tenants

After four years and numerous studies, the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors approved Tuesday a standardized rate and leasing policy for general aviation tenants.
The rate standardization and policy is recommended to go into effect Aug. 1 if the City Council approves it. However, it would be a phased plan over the next two years to allow tenants to prepare after the COVID-19 pandemic's impact to the aviation industry.
Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said extensive work went into the planning of rates and leases to make sure the airport was treating all tenants fairly in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines and industry standards.
The new rates would be standardized between $0.27 and $0.33 per square foot, depending on the type of property being leased.
The Airport Board of Directors hired Frasca & Associates, LLC, to assist the airport in making a recommendation.
"Frasca presented their findings to the Airport Board on Jan. 28 and also to the general public on Feb. 20," Dame said. "A public comment period was held and the airport received those comments."
The Airport Board was originally expected to make the recommendation to the City Council in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed any decision because of the health concerns and the economic impact to the aviation industry.
Dame said during that time, airport staff continued discussions with general aviation tenants.
"During the month of May, airport administration scheduled individual meetings with its general aviation tenants to discuss the individual impact and timelines for the proposed changes," Dame said.
For some general aviation tenants, the rates would not increase. However, other tenants say the rates would increase between 250% and up to 10 times their annual rental rate.
During Monday's meeting, general aviation tenants Robert Allen and Forrest Foster both spoke out against the rate increase. Ten other tenants submitted comments electronically in opposition to the changes.
"The current policy as written is unfair ... and greatly exceeds the grant assurance requirements and recommendations from the FAA," general aviation tenant Craig Goodrich wrote. "It is an abuse of power of our local airport board, and I will not stand for it."
Dame said there are 32 leases on the general aviation portion of the airport that would be impacted, but not all at once.
"For those leaseholds impacted in the next 18 months, we recommend no increases in 2020 and implementing 50% of the adjusted rents on Jan. 1, 2021, with full implementation at 100% on Jan. 1, 2022," Dame said. "Of the total 32 leases, there are two that are impacted in this time frame and qualify for the deferred implementation. For all the others, the full implementation will take time, with the bulk of the increases occurring in 2024."
The Airport Board approved the recommendation by a unanimous vote. Shawn Gab abstained from voting since he is a general aviation tenant.
The Airport Board also made the decision to waive landing fees for aircraft owners who have an aircraft based at the airport.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
