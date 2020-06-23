Airport Board agrees to raise rental rates for tenants

Dame said during that time, airport staff continued discussions with general aviation tenants.

"During the month of May, airport administration scheduled individual meetings with its general aviation tenants to discuss the individual impact and timelines for the proposed changes," Dame said.

For some general aviation tenants, the rates would not increase. However, other tenants say the rates would increase between 250% and up to 10 times their annual rental rate.

During Monday's meeting, general aviation tenants Robert Allen and Forrest Foster both spoke out against the rate increase. Ten other tenants submitted comments electronically in opposition to the changes.

"The current policy as written is unfair ... and greatly exceeds the grant assurance requirements and recommendations from the FAA," general aviation tenant Craig Goodrich wrote. "It is an abuse of power of our local airport board, and I will not stand for it."

Dame said there are 32 leases on the general aviation portion of the airport that would be impacted, but not all at once.