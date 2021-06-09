Airport board approves master plan update for terminal, runway options

Plans to expand the commercial airline terminal and relocate the main runway at Rapid City Regional Airport took another step forward this week after the airport's board of directors voted to approve final directions for the 20-year master plan.

The plan calls for the terminal to be expanded with three additional gates, bringing the total to 10 gates and 11 aircraft parking places for the growth in commercial flights at the airport. The estimated cost of the expansion would be between $20 million and $30 million, much of which would be paid for by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the demand for more capacity in the airline terminal is already there, with the increased service Rapid City is seeing during the summer months.

"We are progressing towards the terminal piece of the project. That is a definite need," Dame said. "You hate to say that you are behind on something, but again as we've been growing through this the demand is there. It's not a matter of if we build it, they will come. This demand is there."

Airport staff is projecting the expanded terminal may be completed within the next five to 10 years, and funding for the project would come from a mix of federal grants, state funding and the airport's capital fund.