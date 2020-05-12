Airport Board denies fee waivers for Westjet, Dale Aviation, Moyle Petroleum

Rapid City Regional Airport will be receiving a $9.2 million grant through the federal CARES Act, which provides coronavirus relief. However, Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said that grant is for the operations of the airport itself, not tenants.

"The funds are obligated to airport operations, maintenance and debt service. They are not there to provide direct benefits to aeronautical tenants," Dame said. "There are other federal programs tenants are eligible for and we hope they have taken advantage of them."

Airport Board Vice President Rod Pettigrew said he understands that the airport's general aviation tenants are experiencing financial difficulties because of the drop in air travel due to the coronavirus, but the loss is no different than what other businesses in Rapid City are going through.

"Just because you're located on this field, in my opinion — and this is not the opinion of the board — I don't think you are entitled to any special benefits other than a guy on Main Street Rapid City going through the same thing," Pettigrew said.

Dame said on the aeronautical side of the airport's service, the staff is very limited on what they can do because of fair treatment regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration.