Airport board expansion, RCFD requirement ordinance sent to second reading

The Rapid City Regional Airport would no longer be required to use just the Rapid City Fire Department for services following an 8-2 vote on a first reading of an ordinance Monday night.
The Rapid City Council approved the second half of an ordinance brought forward by the airport. Council members John Roberts and Bill Evans voted no.
The first half of the ordinance that expand the five-member board to a seven with two being from outside the Rapid City platting area in Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Custer counties was approved at the March 1 meeting. The council will hear a second reading of the ordinance at its first April meeting.
Fire chief Jason Culberson said it’s not necessary to have a requirement in an ordinance that says the airport has to utilize the fire department.
“I think even in a competitive bid environment, the value added we provide will far exceed any private vendor that would come in,” he said. “Our firefighters are well-trained, very good at their job and way more trained than anybody in the private sector that can do our services.”
Evans told the council that he would have liked to have seen more documentation on the ordinance. Roberts said he wouldn’t be comfortable moving forward with this until there was a legal opinion.
Mayor Steve Allender said airport Executive Director Patrick Dame and his staff are trying to stay in the good graces of the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport’s largest funding source.
“We have a great management team at this airport,” Allender said. “They’re not just making sure that the garbage is picked up and that the doors are open on time, they’re taking care of that asset with their knowledge and experience and training. I would request that you let them do the management.”
He said he thinks it’s healthy that the council do its due diligence, but think they should give the management team’s advice more credence than what they’ve found in the past few weeks looking into this.
The council also dismissed formal complaints made against council member Darla Drew following a 25-minute executive session.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said there was a single complaint made against Drew for a Facebook post regarding Rush Limbaugh’s death. Landeen said the post was deleted the same day, but a screenshot circulated on social media.
Two rezoning ordinances on their second readings were approved. One will rezone property at 7223 Healing Way from office commercial district to medium density residential, while the other will rezone property south of North Valley Drive from general agricultural to medium density residential.
The council also approved the second reading of an ordinance that creates a platting process to facilitate the transfer of unplatted property and an ordinance that requires platted lots in medium and high density residential districts abut a street for a no less than 25 feet.
Two requests for preliminary subdivision plans were approved with stipulations, one for three lots in Ridgeland Heights near 500 Ridgeland Loop and another for a lot in the Hilltop Business Park Subdivision described as southwest of the intersection of East Anamosa Street and Elk Vale Road.
The council approved resolutions writing off $2,077.46 in credit balance for utility billing accounts and $470,465.64 for uncollectable utility billing accounts.
