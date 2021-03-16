Airport board expansion, RCFD requirement ordinance sent to second reading

Evans told the council that he would have liked to have seen more documentation on the ordinance. Roberts said he wouldn’t be comfortable moving forward with this until there was a legal opinion.

Mayor Steve Allender said airport Executive Director Patrick Dame and his staff are trying to stay in the good graces of the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport’s largest funding source.

“We have a great management team at this airport,” Allender said. “They’re not just making sure that the garbage is picked up and that the doors are open on time, they’re taking care of that asset with their knowledge and experience and training. I would request that you let them do the management.”

He said he thinks it’s healthy that the council do its due diligence, but think they should give the management team’s advice more credence than what they’ve found in the past few weeks looking into this.

The council also dismissed formal complaints made against council member Darla Drew following a 25-minute executive session.