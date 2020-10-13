Airport board pays off 2010 bond early, saving around $1.15 million

Rapid City Regional Airport will pay off the rest of its $3 million bond note this year with Customer Facility Charges funds.

The airport board, which made the decision at its Tuesday meeting, could save about $1,156,500 in interest by retiring the debt.

“I think this is good financial management of the airport to have this reserve,” Airport Board President Darren Haar said. “I don’t see why we would let this money sit in the bank and also pay interest, so I think it makes sense to pay it off and it’ll start rebuilding the fund and not be wasting money on interest payments.”

The board will spend $3,074,850 for the December principal/interest, early redemption and remaining principal balance.

About $419,330 will be left in the Customer Facility Charges funds after the payoff.

The 2010 bond note was used to complete the car rental wing of the terminal building and to construct the car rental Quick Turn Around facility, which is used for washing, fueling and detailing and rental cars.