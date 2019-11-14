The growth at Rapid City Regional Airport is so far ahead of schedule that administrators are having to revise a master plan that is less than two years from its original approval. The new master plan will cost about $625,000 and almost 20 percent of that total will go toward paying archaeologists.
According to Director Patrick Dame, the current master plan was created in 2015 and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2018. The current growth in enplanements has surpassed the level forecast in that document. In fact, the current levels weren't forecast to be achieved until 2033.
The rapid growth wasn't easily predicted, but some of the caution in the estimate was due to the master plan having to receive the approval of the FAA.
"We couldn't have gotten it approved if we had really aggressive estimates," Dame said.
Exceeding the initial estimates led the airport board to decide to move forward with a new master plan to guide the airport through upcoming projects.
Airport board member Darren Haar said this isn't just a master plan.
"This is more than master planning. This is not just spending $625,000 for a plan," Haar said. "This is more than just a study that ends up on a shelf. This is a document that will help us set the direction of the airport."
Rod Senn, an engineer with KLJ, said that the new master plan will include precise details on parts of the airport property that haven't been targeted for development before. Senn said that any property that has been developed has been studied, but there is a lot of the land that will have to be walked by experts about 15 feet apart to check for any cultural or tribal finds. He said a lot of the area on the east and northeast of the airport property has never been disturbed.
Dame said this is a crucial part of the new plan.
"It helps us identify the showstoppers. The cultural issues are real showstoppers," Dame said. "We could have gone deeper, but the cultural issues have the potential to stop a project."
Senn said the benefit to doing the cultural analysis now is that it should be valid into the future and won't have to be completed again.
Dame said the airport will use airport fuel tax to fund the majority of the project. The rest is from the 2019 budget.
The airport director also gave an update on the sewage lagoon. Dame said the airport is getting close to a final solution. That solution could mean a second lagoon or tapping into the city's sewage treatment facility.
"We have pumped the lagoon down a considerable amount and stopped any storm runoff from getting to the current lagoon by building a dyke across the inlet portion," Dame said. "We have significantly cut down stormwater getting into the lagoon."
He said even if new fees are established to allow the airport's tenants to contribute to funding the new sewage plan, it won't cover all of the cost.
"Half of the effluent is produced by the airport," Dame said. "So only half of the cost is recoverable by billing other customers on the airport grounds."
In other news for the airport, the board is considering paying down and paying off recent bond issues.
After months of discussion, the board is moving forward to refinance the passenger facility charge bond. The change will reduce the number of years outstanding in bond payments and save about $3.4 million total. They also have a $4 million bond that will become callable at the end of 2020. Dame said they are considering paying it off, probably a payment just under $3 million by the time it is paid off.
Dame said he always wants to maintain cash reserves, but paying off bonds saves money and increases borrowing capacity for the future so he will recommend payoffs when they are strategically beneficial to the airport.