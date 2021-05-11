Airport Board votes to lower terminal rental rates, landing fees

"Our agreement with the airlines is a true partnership in that if we're hurting, they're going to help us by paying for actual costs that are there," Dame said. "We budget so early for the city, it gets to be trickier for us to predict what's coming. Obviously, when we predicted the numbers that we're seeing in here was pre-COVID.

"We put our normal expenses in, then we get into COVID, we get a large amount of federal funding in to help pay for employee costs and to help us keep operating. We lowered our overall operating costs, which means now... we still have airplanes landing, we're still at passenger revenue coming in. All these things are boosting up all of our finances and we can't double-charge with the grants."

Dame explained the airport cannot charge the air carriers for what the airport is paying for with the federal grants.

"Naturally, we have to lower the rate to stop the fluctuation, slow it up, and what we're going to reconcile out to give back to the airlines next year," he said. "If we continue to charge them for 100% of the costs when we're putting it off on the grants, we've made too much revenue. We would have to make an even bigger swing, so we're trying to cut that off in the middle."

