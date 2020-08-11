Airport Board waives fees for vendors citing impact of coronavirus

Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the number of travelers flying in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport and the financial hit is impacting vendors at the terminal.
The airport had record-breaking passenger loads in both January and February, putting it on track for a fourth record-breaking year in a row, Executive Director Patrick Dame said Tuesday. But when the coronavirus hit, passengers loads dropped to an all-time low in April when only 1,486 people boarded commercial airplanes.
Passenger traffic is slowly starting to increase, with 19,922 people boarding airplanes in July, Dame said. However, compared to July 2019 when 44,127 flew out of the airport, the numbers are still down significantly.
Dame said the July numbers are encouraging as the airport continues to recover from the drop in traffic.
“Air service to the Black Hills region is extremely important to our economy, tourism and economic development," Dame said. "Although we may not be near normal yet, we are optimistic that August numbers will be even better yet. Most importantly, we want travelers to be safe and healthy.”
Full recovery from the drop in traffic could take anywhere between a year and two years, Dame said. When looking at the influx of travelers in August for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and for tourists coming to the Black Hills, Dame said he is optimistic, but forecasts passenger count to drop dramatically in the fall and winter.
"We anticipate August to be a better month, but as we move into the latter half of the year, I expect our numbers to drop below national average," he said.
Rapid City Regional Airport’s year-to-date enplanements are down 52.1% under the record 2019 year. However, when considering the five-year average for year-to-date, they are down 44.1%.
Dame said the lower travel rate is having an impact on vendors and concessionaires at the airport.
The rental car companies, gift shop and parking vendor normally pay the airport a fixed rate based on their sales. That fixed rate is called a Minimum Annual Guarantee (MAG). The vendors also pay the airport a percentage of their sales.
Tuesday, the Airport Board of Directors voted to waive the July MAG payment for those companies because of the drop in revenue — something the board has done since the pandemic hit in the spring.
Dame said it is a drop in revenue for the airport, but it is the right thing to do since vendors are still struggling.
"Our concessionary revenue is one of our largest streams of revenue. We've agreed to waive MAGs on this based on partnering and collecting the percentage rate since the MAG rates were set during a record year," Dame said. "We recognize the situation that they are likely not going to make those MAGs this year at all. That's pretty much a foregone conclusion."
The Board of Directors will continue to look at the minimum annual guarantees on a monthly basis.
In April, the Rapid City Regional Airport received $9.2 million in emergency federal funding through the CARES Act. Dame said the grant will help to make up the loss in revenue.
