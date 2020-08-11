Airport Board waives fees for vendors citing impact of coronavirus

"We anticipate August to be a better month, but as we move into the latter half of the year, I expect our numbers to drop below national average," he said.

Rapid City Regional Airport’s year-to-date enplanements are down 52.1% under the record 2019 year. However, when considering the five-year average for year-to-date, they are down 44.1%.

Dame said the lower travel rate is having an impact on vendors and concessionaires at the airport.

The rental car companies, gift shop and parking vendor normally pay the airport a fixed rate based on their sales. That fixed rate is called a Minimum Annual Guarantee (MAG). The vendors also pay the airport a percentage of their sales.

Tuesday, the Airport Board of Directors voted to waive the July MAG payment for those companies because of the drop in revenue — something the board has done since the pandemic hit in the spring.

Dame said it is a drop in revenue for the airport, but it is the right thing to do since vendors are still struggling.