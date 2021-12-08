Airport Board wants to raise parking costs and fees for taxis, shuttles, limos

People traveling to and from Rapid City Regional Airport via taxi, shuttle or ride-sharing apps may be paying a bit more, after the Airport Board of Directors recommended Tuesday to institute new fees and charges on ground transportation companies.

The recommended higher charges include an annual operator permit fee of $200 for companies that pick up and drop off riders. The board voted to recommend the annual fee be delayed until 2023 to allow operators time to prepare.

There would also be new charges based on the size and types of vehicles. For airport shuttles, taxis and limousines operators that seat one to eight people, the fee would be $2 per one-way trip. Larger vehicles that seat between nine and 15 people would be charged $4 for a one-way trip. Companies that operate vehicles seating 16 or more passengers would be charged $1.50 per person.

Rideshare companies, such as Lyft and Uber, would be assessed a fee of $2 per one-way trip. Peer-to-peer car sharing companies, such as Turo, would be charged a fee of 6% of gross revenue.

The new fee structure heads to the Rapid City Council for final consideration. If approved, the new fee structure — other than the annual operator permit — would go into effect Jan. 1.

Airport Deputy Director Toni Broom said Rapid City is one of very few airports that did not charge fees for ground transportation companies.

"We have been discussing changes the ground transportation program for a number of years in order to recoup the costs of maintaining landside infrastructure and accommodating the many changes in the industry," she said. "Ground transportation fees are common at most airports. In establishing our rates, we looked at a number of different sized airports. Our recommended rates and structure are similar to what is used at Bozeman and Durango."

Broom said the airport is planning on installing additional facilities for ground transportation in the center island of the passenger drop-off area. The full program will be presented at a Dec. 21 meeting of the Airport Board.

Some parking lot fees would also increase if the City Council approves the Airport Board's request. In the short-term parking lot closest to the airport terminal, the board recommended increasing the half-hour rate from $1 to $2 and to eliminate the weekly cap. No changes were proposed for the long-term parking lot that is slightly further from the terminal.

The monthly commuter rate for parking would also increase from $10 per month to $40 per month. Broom said that parking is utilized by airline or aviation-related employees, most of which do not work directly at the airport.

Tenants at the airport would also see a new charge for sewer services at the airport. Currently, the airport uses an on-site sewage lagoon that has outlived its capacity.Tenants have not been charged for sewer services in the past.

As part of a larger infrastructure package to build a new sewer line that will directly connect to the city's system, Broom said an agreement with the city's Public Works Department requires the airport to establish a replacement fund to allow for future maintenance and replacement costs.

The new fee structure includes an annual flat fee of $220 per tenant plus a meter charge that increases based on the size of the tenant's sewage pipe.

"There has never been a sewage fee or surcharge for airport sewage users," Broom said. Costs to maintain the lagoon have averaged around $5,000 per year until the last few years where over $67,000 was spend to pump out the lagoon. None of those costs have ever been charged back to the users."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.