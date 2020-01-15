Airport breaks passenger numbers for third consecutive year
Airport breaks passenger numbers for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Rapid City Regional Airport  has set a record for passenger service. In 2019, 705,128 total passengers used the airport, a 12.7 percent increase from the previous year's total of 625,918.

The total number of passengers boarding aircraft at the airport increased by 12.9% in the past year, going from 310,810 to 350,972. The addition of routes to Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco contributed was cited for the increase by airport officials

“Air Service to the Black Hills region is extremely important to our economy, tourism and economic development. We would like to thank all of our customers for helping to make this record monumental,” Executive Director Patrick Dame said in a news release.

Rapid City Regional Airport offers year-round service to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Mesa, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and seasonal service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco.

