Airport numbers higher than national average
Airport numbers higher than national average

Rapid City Regional Airport

Airplanes sit at the Rapid City Regional Airport on Aug. 6. The board approved all items on its Tuesday agenda and noted August passenger numbers are a little higher than the national average.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Regional Airport Board approved a bid for runway pavement maintenance and runway safety area reconditioning.

Although approved, it is contingent upon the company Quinn Construction, Inc., accepting a change order, which would bring the cost down to $922,725.

The board also approved the rest of the consent items including a pledge and acceptance agreement between First Interstate Bank, Westjet Air Center, Inc. and the airport; and a supplemental lease agreement between the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service to extend its term for 10 years with an annual payment of $2,100 per year.

Executive director Patrick Dame reported to the board that while August travel numbers were down, they were higher than the 40-50% national average.

According to Elevate Rapid City’s August economic indicators, there were 40,369 passengers at the airport, which is up about 16,500 from June. However, it’s a -54.7% change from a year ago.

“I fully expect that our off season numbers will be below national average, but there may be pent up travelers," Dame said.

Dame also said the airport is waiting to hear back on CARES Act reimbursements and it may take some time since the money has to be spent before it can be approved for reimbursement.

