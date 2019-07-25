A reported 146,423 people have flown out of the Rapid City Regional Airport so far in 2019, 12 percent more than had done so at this time last year.
According to figures released Wednesday, approximately 130,000 passengers departed from the airport by June 2018. Monthly figures are up as well, with the airport logging 38,408 enplanements last month compared to 32,936 in June of last year, an increase of 16.6 percent.
That increase can be attributed partly to the addition of more seasonal and year-round non-stop flights, Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said Wednesday. In May, the airport announced that American Airlines would be offering year-round, non-stop flights to Phoenix, Arizona beginning Sept. 9.
Other year-round flight options include Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Mesa, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Seasonal flights travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco.
"With the numbers that are coming through this month, we're really seeing the impact of the flights that are coming in," Dame said.
Speaking in the airport's administrative offices, Dame said that increasing the overall number of passengers departing from the airport can boost its revenue in two ways.
Federal entitlements granted to the airport are based in part on passenger totals. The airport also collects a facilities fee from passengers who fly out of it.
The airport has an overall budget of $12.7 million, according to the city's website, 35 percent of which is federally sourced.