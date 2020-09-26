Airport to hold disaster drill Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Regional Airport will be conducting a full-scale emergency exercise from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, multiple emergency agencies and vehicles will be participating in this exercise on airport property. The drill will consist of a commercial aircraft with an emergency landing due to turbulence and reported passenger injuries. While landing, a fire is discovered in the luggage compartment adding to the emergency situation.

The airport is working with ARFF Specialists who provide hands-on training for airports and firefighters. They will be using an airplane simulator in order to conduct a live burn as part of the exercise. Additional live burn training using the airplane simulator will also be completed.

Rapid City Regional Airport is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate as a public-use airport with scheduled passenger service. To maintain this certification, the FAA requires that the airport conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years.

The entire incident-command system will be part of the exercise.

