Airport traffic down 85% compared to last year, officials say

Commercial air traffic at Rapid City Regional Airport continues to be down 85% over this time last year, as the touring public is still skeptical to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy Director Toni Broom reported the lower numbers at a Tuesday meeting of the Airport Board of Directors. Broom said the trend is improving since the pandemic began, and there are signs that passenger traffic may continue to increase.
Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said during the period of lower commercial traffic, airport crews have been taking care of maintenance issues in the parking lot and walkways to the terminal.
"The one thing we've done is we've gone through the parking lot with the opportunity while it was empty and got a lot of re-striping done for the parking spaces," Dame said. "Staff continues to work on getting crosswalks and use the paint we've got on-site to get those areas done and shined up, get the sand cleaned out, things that we can't otherwise do because the lot's too full. We've been trying get them taken care of during this time."
Dame said enhanced cleaning and safety protocols are in place inside the terminal to make public space as clean as possible for travelers and more equipment is on the way.
"We still have some products on order that we are trying to get. We've got an ionizer for cleaning on order," he said. "We've got cleaning chemicals and are doing a lot of cleaning, but ordering this piece of equipment will allow us to use our cleaning equipment more efficiently."
Dame said the airport has ordered some additional signage and labels for the security checkpoint about appropriate precautions for travelers. The airport has also provided plexiglass shields and face masks for tenants to use.
Work continues on the replacement of the escalators and elevator in the terminal, Dame said, although the replacement of one escalator has been delayed three to four weeks because of a faulty part.
Dame said he expects the work on the terminal escalators and elevator to be near completion in August.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
