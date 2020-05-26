Airport traffic down 85 percent compared to last year, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Commercial air traffic at Rapid City Regional Airport continues to be down 85% over this time last year, as the touring public is still skeptical to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Director Toni Broom reported the lower numbers at a Tuesday meeting of the Airport Board of Directors. Broom said the trend is improving since the pandemic began, and there are signs that passenger traffic may continue to increase.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said during the period of lower commercial traffic, airport crews have been taking care of maintenance issues in the parking lot and walkways to the terminal.

"The one thing we've done is we've gone through the parking lot with the opportunity while it was empty and got a lot of re-striping done for the parking spaces," Dame said. "Staff continues to work on getting crosswalks and use the paint we've got on-site to get those areas done and shined up, get the sand cleaned out, things that we can't otherwise do because the lot's too full. We've been trying get them taken care of during this time."

Dame said enhanced cleaning and safety protocols are in place inside the terminal to make public space as clean as possible for travelers and more equipment on the way.